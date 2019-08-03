What to expect as launch of Hong Kong virtual banks nears

Virtual banking in countries such as the United Kingdom, Japan and mainland China could help draw a picture of the sector in Hong Kong, where these lenders are expected to launch operations in the fourth quarter.

A quick account opening process, no fees for basic services, higher interest rates and better cash rebates have helped virtual lenders draw customers away from traditional banks.

"Hong Kong's digital banking landscape could follow a similar path to jurisdictions such as the UK, where virtual banks have been steadily building their customer base over time," said Tom Jenkins, partner at KPMG China.

According to consulting giant McKinsey, virtual banks can account for about 5 per cent of all retail customers in western Europe and the United States.

In the UK, virtual " or "challenger" " banks such as Starling Bank, N26, Revolut and Monzo offer all banking services on mobile phones, and tailor their services for freelancers and self-employed people who need to travel a lot.

MYbank, the virtual banking arm of Ant Financial, had lent a total of 1.2 trillion yuan as of September 2018 to about nine million small companies in mainland China. Photo: Reuters

Starling has no branches, but customers can deposit money through 11,500 Post Office branches across the UK. Its Mastercard debit cards can be used overseas without a fee.

N26 has 3.5 million customers across 24 European markets just four years after launch. It offers five-minute account opening as well as overseas use of its credit cards without a fee.

MYbank, the virtual banking arm of Ant Financial, started operations in June 2015 and had lent a total of 1.2 trillion yuan (US$173 billion) as of September 2018 to about nine million small companies in mainland China. Ant Financial is an affiliate of South China Morning Post parent Alibaba Group Holding.

A Seven Bank ATM in Osaka. In Japan, virtual banks are very popular, especially among younger customers. Photo: Shutterstock