What to expect as launch of Hong Kong virtual banks nears

Virtual banking in countries such as the United Kingdom, Japan and mainland China could help draw a picture of the sector in Hong Kong, where these lenders are expected to launch operations in the fourth quarter.
A quick account opening process, no fees for basic services, higher interest rates and better cash rebates have helped virtual lenders draw customers away from traditional banks.
"Hong Kong's digital banking landscape could follow a similar path to jurisdictions such as the UK, where virtual banks have been steadily building their customer base over time," said Tom Jenkins, partner at KPMG China.
According to consulting giant McKinsey, virtual banks can account for about 5 per cent of all retail customers in western Europe and the United States.
In the UK, virtual " or "challenger" " banks such as Starling Bank, N26, Revolut and Monzo offer all banking services on mobile phones, and tailor their services for freelancers and self-employed people who need to travel a lot.
MYbank, the virtual banking arm of Ant Financial, had lent a total of 1.2 trillion yuan as of September 2018 to about nine million small companies in mainland China. Photo: Reuters alt=MYbank, the virtual banking arm of Ant Financial, had lent a total of 1.2 trillion yuan as of September 2018 to about nine million small companies in mainland China. Photo: Reuters
Starling has no branches, but customers can deposit money through 11,500 Post Office branches across the UK. Its Mastercard debit cards can be used overseas without a fee.
N26 has 3.5 million customers across 24 European markets just four years after launch. It offers five-minute account opening as well as overseas use of its credit cards without a fee.
MYbank, the virtual banking arm of Ant Financial, started operations in June 2015 and had lent a total of 1.2 trillion yuan (US$173 billion) as of September 2018 to about nine million small companies in mainland China. Ant Financial is an affiliate of South China Morning Post parent Alibaba Group Holding.
A Seven Bank ATM in Osaka. In Japan, virtual banks are very popular, especially among younger customers. Photo: Shutterstock alt=A Seven Bank ATM in Osaka. In Japan, virtual banks are very popular, especially among younger customers. Photo: Shutterstock
Liyuan Feng, from Jingdezhen city in China's eastern Jiangsu province, borrowed about 300,000 yuan (US$43,000) from MYbank in 2015 to expand her tea pot business. Three years on, her company has done well and she has hired another 150 employees.
In Japan, virtual banks are very popular, especially among younger customers. Miho Kagawa, a 32-year-old white-collar worker in Tokyo, said: "Seven Bank, Sony Bank, Rakuten Bank and Aeon Bank offer online banking services around the clock, and charge lower fees as compared with traditional lenders.
"It's not a problem if there are no physical branches, as we can get money from ATMs or convenience stores, such as 7-Elevens," she said. Seven Bank has 25,000 ATMs at 7-Eleven stores and other places across the country.
Volt Bank, Australia's first virtual bank, will start operations this year. Photo: Volt Bank website alt=Volt Bank, Australia's first virtual bank, will start operations this year. Photo: Volt Bank website
And it is not just the young who are fans of virtual banks. Eric Tong, 51, from Brisbane, said: "Digital banks don't have account fees and offer cash rebates on spending. They also offer higher interest rates for saving accounts and vanilla loan products at low interest rates," he said.
"Everything is done online, with minimum human interaction. I do not need personal interaction, so it suits me well," Tong added.
Volt Bank, the first virtual bank in Australia to receive a full banking licence in January, will start operations this year. It will offer free savings accounts with higher interest rates. Its mobile app will offer tips to clients for achieving their financial goals, according to founder and chief executive Steve Weston.
The Volt app will also let customers compare energy bills and phone plans, so that they can shop for better deals at other providers.
"Customers can also block certain shopping merchants via our accounts to prevent themselves from overspending," Weston said.
