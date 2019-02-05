What Should We Expect From Liberty Property Trust’s (NYSE:LPT) Earnings In The Next 12 Months?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Based on Liberty Property Trust’s (NYSE:LPT) earnings update in September 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear somewhat bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 3.7% next year relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 21%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at US$263m, we should see this growing to US$273m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Liberty Property Trust’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Liberty Property Trust going to perform in the near future?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 4 analysts covering LPT is skewed towards the negative sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of LPT’s earnings growth over these next few years.

NYSE:LPT Future Profit February 5th 19 More

From the current net income level of US$263m and the final forecast of US$250m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for LPT’s earnings is -9.5%. EPS reaches $1.42 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $1.79 EPS today. Contraction in the bottom line seems to suggest cost growth exceeding top-line growth of 3.3% in the next three years. But by the end of 2022, analysts are expecting slower cost growth, resulting in a margin expansion, from the recent 37% to 46%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Liberty Property Trust, there are three relevant aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Liberty Property Trust worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Liberty Property Trust is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Liberty Property Trust? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

