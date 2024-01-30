Expect a low-flying helicopter in parts of Sandwich and Barnstable this week. Here's why.

Residents in parts of Sandwich and West Barnstable may see or hear a low-flying helicopter starting early on Tuesday and continuing on Wednesday, or possibly Thursday, as part of work Eversource is conducting to improve power transmission on Cape Cod.

The flights are also preparation for receiving offshore wind power.

Work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 and 31, weather permitting. If necessary, work may also take place on Feb. 1 during the same hours.

The utility company is using the helicopter to string rope between structures in its power line corridor between Route 130 in the Jan Sebastian Way area of Sandwich and its Oak Street substation in West Barnstable.

Eversource is using a helicopter this week as part of power line upgrades in its right of way in Sandwich and into West Barnstable.

According to Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress, the work is part of the first phase of connecting new lines between transmission structures in the Eversource right of way — including placing and securing optical ground wire used for telecommunications purposes between Route 130 and the transmission structure off Great Hill Road heading east into Barnstable.

"Most of the helicopter work is happening in Sandwich and over the town line of Barnstable," she said via email on Monday evening.

The helicopter work is only planned on a section of the power corridor from Route 130, the Great Hill Road area, which Ress indicated is roughly 5 miles.

"Eversource has notified town officials and abutters near the right of way through emails, doorhangers and updates on the project website," Ress noted.

The actual height of the helicopter will vary depending on terrain and transmission structure height but will average between 200 and 250 feet.

This map shows the route for Eversource's Mid-Cape Reliability Project power line upgrades from Bourne to the utility's substation in West Barnstable.

The work is part of the utility's "Cape Cod Solution" Mid-Cape Reliability Project, touted as "New England’s largest transmission project to date for offshore wind development." It aims "to improve the reliability of the electric system serving the southeastern Massachusetts and greater Cape Cod areas," according to the company's website.

Eversource leaders say the new transmission project "will directly benefit Cape Cod residents with a stronger, more resilient electric system — an important benefit given the area’s challenging weather and increasingly severe storms due to climate change."

The entire project — initially operating at 115 kV with the ability to increase capacity to 345 kV for clean energy interconnection as offshore wind farms come online — spans about 12.5 miles from Bourne to Barnstable.

In coming weeks, there are plans to complete the remaining foundation installation within the right of way boundaries, approximately 8 structures, and finish the remaining structure sets and wire pulls to the West Barnstable Oak Street Station.

"Following completion of construction activities, restoration activities within the right of way will commence," according to Ress.

The in-service date for the line is this spring.

Heather McCarron writes about climate change, environment, energy, science and the natural world, in addition to news and features in Barnstable and Brewster. Reach her at hmccarron@capecodonline.com, or follow her on X @HMcCarron_CCT.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Here's why a helicopter is flying low in Sandwich, Barnstable