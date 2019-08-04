What Should We Expect From Luye Pharma Group Ltd.'s (HKG:2186) Earnings In The Next 12 Months?

Since Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (HKG:2186) released its earnings in December 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, with earnings growth rate expected to be 20% next year, which is within range of the past five-year average earnings growth of 21%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of CN¥1.3b, we should see this rise to CN¥1.6b in 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Luye Pharma Group in the longer term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Luye Pharma Group in the longer term?

The longer term view from the 12 analysts covering 2186 is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of CN¥1.3b and the final forecast of CN¥2.0b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for 2186’s earnings is 13%. EPS reaches CN¥0.61 in the final year of forecast compared to the current CN¥0.41 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 25%, approximately the same as previous years. With analysts forecasting revenue growth of 0.51177 and 2186's net income growth expected to roughly track that, this company may add value for shareholders over time.

