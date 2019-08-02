What Should We Expect From Marston's PLC's (LON:MARS) Earnings In The Year Ahead?

In March 2019, Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) released its earnings update. Generally, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 21% in the upcoming year, though this is comparatively lower than the past 5-year average earnings growth of 41%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of UK£45m, we can expect this to reach UK£54m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Marston's's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Marston's in the longer term?

The 12 analysts covering MARS view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of MARS's earnings growth over these next few years.

LSE:MARS Past and Future Earnings, August 2nd 2019 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 6.4% based on the most recent earnings level of UK£45m to the final forecast of UK£59m by 2022. EPS reaches £0.15 in the final year of forecast compared to the current £0.071 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 3.9%, which is expected to expand to 4.8% by 2022.

