What Should We Expect From mobilezone holding ag's (VTX:MOZN) Earnings Over The Next Year?

Looking at mobilezone holding ag's (VTX:MOZN) earnings update in December 2018, it seems that analyst expectations are fairly bearish, with earnings expected to grow by 7.1% in the upcoming year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 13%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of CHF40m, we should see this rise to CHF42m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

See our latest analysis for mobilezone holding ag

What can we expect from mobilezone holding ag in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 2 analysts covering MOZN is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

SWX:MOZN Past and Future Earnings, August 12th 2019 More

By 2022, MOZN's earnings should reach CHF50m, from current levels of CHF40m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 8.2%. EPS reaches CHF1.13 in the final year of forecast compared to the current CHF1.02 EPS today. Analysts are predicting this high revenue growth to squeeze profit margins over time, from 3.3% to 2.8% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For mobilezone holding ag, there are three pertinent factors you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is mobilezone holding ag worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether mobilezone holding ag is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of mobilezone holding ag? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.