Expect more handmade Latin food in Charlotte as La Caseta expands to a second location

A Sabor Latin Street Grill location on Montford Drive in Charlotte is getting a transformation: On Monday, July 19, it will become the city’s second La Caseta.

La Caseta is a popular food stall that opened at Camp North End last year serving Latin Street Food. The food stall, and its new brick-and-mortar counterpart, features foods from El Salvador, Mexico, Venezuela and Argentina.

Raydal Hospitality Group owns both La Caseta and Sabor Latin Street Grill (as well as Three Amigos Mexican Cantina & Grill).

“As we continue to grow, we are always refining our operation and fine-tuning our offerings in the Charlotte market. La Caseta has a recipe for success, and we want to ensure it has the support that it needs to reach its full potential,” Dalton Espaillat, CEO and founder of Raydal Hospitality, said in a statement.

Pupusas is a homemade Salvadorian street-style dish served at La Casetas. It is a thick corn tortilla stuffed with cheese and refried beans, curtido slaw and warm tomato sauce.

When creating La Caseta, owners Owners Miriam and Dalton Espaillat were inspired by Raydal’s diverse staff, with diverse family traditions. The Espaillats told CharlotteFive last year that La Caseta’s menu was created by Telma Moran, Miriam Espaillat’s mother, who owns a bodega in Queens, New York; and Alejandra De la Cruz, head chef at Three Amigos.

“We are Latin American immigrants who have made Charlotte our home,” Miriam Espaillat said in 2020. “We believe greatly in keeping our roots alive and we have found the perfect outlet: food.”

The Montford Drive restaurant will operate under a soft opening for a week, with an official opening planned for July 26.

La Caseta

Location: 1730 Abbey Pl #4, Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Montford

Instagram: @lacasetaclt

