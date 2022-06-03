Expect more random traffic checkpoints in Fort Smith

Traffic enforcement in Fort Smith continues to include random sobriety checkpoints, police reported Friday.

Officers are watching for impaired drivers, according to a news release from Fort Smith Police Department.

"This includes periodic and random sobriety checkpoints, increased focus on impaired driving, and increased compliance checks at businesses permitted for on-premise alcohol consumption," the release states.

.Since April 29, the efforts have resulted in the arrests of 52 drivers, police report.

"Each one prevented a potential tragedy," the news release states.

Drunk drivers can be reported by calling 911 or 479-709-5000.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Random checkpoints planned by police in Fort Smith