What Should We Expect From National Grid plc's (LON:NG.) Earnings In The Year Ahead?

After National Grid plc's (LON:NG.) earnings announcement in March 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 32% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 5.1%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of UK£1.5b, we should see this rise to UK£2.0b in 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for National Grid. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is National Grid going to perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 17 analysts covering NG. is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for NG., I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 5.5% based on the most recent earnings level of UK£1.5b to the final forecast of UK£2.1b by 2022. EPS reaches £0.58 in the final year of forecast compared to the current £0.44 EPS today. In 2022, NG.'s profit margin will have expanded from 10% to 13%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For National Grid, there are three essential aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Valuation: What is National Grid worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of National Grid?

