What you can expect from the newest tropical depression in the Atlantic

STORY: Automakers are showing off new electric vehicles in Detroit at North America's largest auto show [Location: Detroit, Michigan]This Dodge Daytona is being billed as the 'first electric muscle car'Chevrolet also displayed electric 'Blazer' and 'Equinox' models [Douglas Houlihan, Executive chief engineer, General Motors]“You get 557 horsepower, 648-pound feet of torque and a ‘WOW’ mode called ‘wide open watts’. That’s where we inject a little bit more current into the inverters and we get 0-60 times in just under 4 seconds. So, great performance on the SS.”Automakers say they'll be ready to go all-electric, one day[Vince Carioti, Director of E-mobility, Phoenix Contact]"There’s development time it takes. We’re such a society that’s instant, you know, go through the drive-thru and get everything instantly. I think it’s just going to take some time to get there.”When U.S. President Joe Biden visited Motor Cityhe announced the approval of $900 million in fundingto build EV charging stations in 35 states[Joe Biden, U.S. President] “You all know I'm a car guy. I'm here because the auto show and the vehicles here give me so many reasons to be optimistic about the future. And I really mean it. Just looking at them and driving them, just gives me a sense of optimism, although I like the speed too.”“Come on, jump in, I’ll give you a ride to Washington. It’s an Uber.”