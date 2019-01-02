What Can We Expect From Nexans S.A.’s (EPA:NEX) Earnings In The Year Ahead?

After Nexans S.A.’s (EPA:NEX) recent earnings announcement in June 2018, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly pessimistic, with earnings expected to decline by -2.7% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 54%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €132m, we should see this fall to €128m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Nexans. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The longer term view from the 9 analysts covering NEX is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of NEX’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

ENXTPA:NEX Future Profit January 2nd 19 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 26% based on the most recent earnings level of €132m to the final forecast of €266m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €3.52 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €3.05. With a current profit margin of 2.1%, this movement will result in a margin of 5.6% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Nexans, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further examine:

