What to expect in NH economy in 2024? Brian Gottlob to present forecast in Dover

DOVER — The 2024 Economic Forecast will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. in the cafeteria room at 121 Broadway in Dover.

Brian Gottlob, director of the New Hampshire Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau and principal at PolEcon Research, will present New Hampshire's economic year in review and what to look for in 2024. Gottlob will cover topics such as interest rates, workforce woes, housing challenges, and more.

The event is hosted by the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce and underwritten by Eversource. Registration is open to the public and pre-registration is encouraged.

Brian Gottlob

Following Gottlob’s keynote presentation, he will be joined by C-Suite Founder and President Barbara Duncan Marchetti and Bangor Savings Bank Senior Vice President/Director of Talent, Diversity, and Inclusion David C. Pease. Together they will do a deeper dive into one of today's most challenging topics — workforce.

The price is $25 for chamber members and $35 for not-yet members. The event fee includes breakfast, which is sponsored by Cleveland, Waters, and Bass, P.A. Visit dovernh.org/economy to register or for more information.

