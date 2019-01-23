What Should We Expect From NWS Holdings Limited’s (HKG:659) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years?

NWS Holdings Limited’s (HKG:659) latest earnings update in June 2018 revealed that the business experienced a small tailwind, leading to a single-digit earnings growth of 7.8%. Below, I’ve laid out key growth figures on how market analysts view NWS Holdings’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

View our latest analysis for NWS Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Analysts’ expectations for the coming year seems pessimistic, with earnings declining by -8.0%. But in the following year, there is a complete contrast in performance, with generating double digit 10% compared to today’s level and continues to increase to HK$8.3b in 2022.

SEHK:659 Future Profit January 23rd 19 More

Although it is informative understanding the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable analyzing the rate at which the company is rising or falling on average every year. The advantage of this approach is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of NWS Holdings’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 12%. This means, we can presume NWS Holdings will grow its earnings by 12% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For NWS Holdings, there are three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is 659 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 659 is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of 659? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



