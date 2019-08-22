What Should We Expect From Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited's (HKG:1382) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years?

The latest earnings announcement Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited (HKG:1382) released in July 2019 signalled that the company gained from a strong tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 16%. Below, I've presented key growth figures on how market analysts view Pacific Textiles Holdings's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' expectations for next year seems rather subdued, with earnings increasing by a single digit 4.3%. The following year doesn't look much more exciting, though earnings does reach HK$982m in 2022.

Even though it is helpful to be aware of the growth rate each year relative to today’s level, it may be more valuable to estimate the rate at which the company is growing on average every year. The pro of this technique is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Pacific Textiles Holdings's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 4.4%. This means that, we can presume Pacific Textiles Holdings will grow its earnings by 4.4% every year for the next few years.

