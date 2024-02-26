Expect to pay more for beach parking this summer. Will one Horry city have the highest?

Reality Check is a new Sun News series holding those in power to account and shining a light on their decisions. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email online@thesunnews.com.

If you’re planning to make a trip to the beach this year, you may want to budget a little extra for parking.

Beach cities along the Grand Strand have changed their pricing for seasonal parking, which begins March 1.

One of those cities is proposing raising its parking fees, which will make it the highest charging for beach parking.

But how does this city’s, and others’, parking fees compare to beaches within an hour of Myrtle Beach?

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for parking:

North Myrtle Beach

City officials are expected to increase its hourly public parking rates in city-owned lots and public right of ways from $3 per hour to $4 per hour. The only exception would be for the Seaview lot, which would be $2 per hour.

Officials approved the rate change at its Feb. 19 meeting. The council will do a second reading on March 1.

The change was made to offset rising operational costs and to remain competitive with surrounding municipalities, officials said.

North Myrtle Beach has more than 50 locations for public parking for beach access.

The city does offer free parking from 5 to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight daily. In addition, one free parking lot is located on the north side of Main Street, east of Hillside Drive.

All parking locations are free from November through February.

Myrtle Beach

Parking at Myrtle Beach’s meters and pay stations is year round - a change that went into effect last year.

Paid parking is in effect from 9 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

Cost for beach access and street ends is $3 per hour or $15 to park all day.

For metered or signed parking on streets from Sixth to 16th avenues North between Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway is $2 per hour with no all-day rate.

Cost is $2 per hour and $10 for all-day parking at metered or signed parking on streets from 29th Avenue South to Sixth Avenue North, between Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway and 16th Avenue North to 67th Avenue North, between Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway.

Visitors can get a seven-day parking pass for $50 at the Reef Parking Office in the Pavilion Parking Garage, located at 914 N. Kings Highway, which is good at all paid public metered parking areas throughout the city.

Surfside Beach

Town officials raised its fees for public parking lots this month.

Beginning March 1 through Oct. 31, the following lots will be $3 per hour or $15 per day:

Seaside Drive

Yaupon Lot

3rd Avenue North

6th Avenue North

3rd Avenue South

4th Avenue South

5th Avenue South

6th Avenue South

13th South Beach Side

Melody Lane

All other lots, excluding the Pier, will remain $2 per hour or $10 per day. The Pier lot will be $4 per hour.

Parking fee hours also will change. The paid parking will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Myrtle Beach State Park

This state park located in Horry County offers one mile of undeveloped beach. Cost to get into the park is $8 per adults, $5 for ages 65 and older, $4 for ages 6 to 15 and free children ages 5 and younger.

Huntington Beach State Park

The park offers 3 miles of beach for swimming, running, fishing or just relaxing. Cost to get into the park is $8 per adults, $5 for ages 65 and older, $4 for ages 6 to 15 and free children ages 5 and younger.

Pawleys Island

Pawleys Island boasts the largest free public beach access lot in Georgetown County. The lot is located on the south end of the island. There are also eight other public beach access points with parking spaces and the town also allows street parking in designated areas.

Litchfield Beach

There are 15 public beach accesses in north Litchfield and seven in Litchfield that are available for public parking. In addition, drivers can park along the side of the road within 5 feet of the edge of the pavement unless otherwise posted by Georgetown County Sheriff. All four tires must be off the pavement.

Holden Beach

Holden Beach, North Carolina, has paid parking from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Parking at the Holden Beach Pier is $3 per hour for up to four hours or $15 a day.

Sunset Beach

Parking at the Sunset Beach Pier will cost $10 a day. The North Carolina town also has free parking lots along Main Street, both East and West, and some limited parking along side streets.

Ocean Isle Beach

Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, offers free parking at public beach access points up and down the island.