What to expect as President Biden heads to Europe
President Biden is traveling to Europe to meet with Pope Francis before attending the G20 Summit in Rome. He will then head to Glasgow, Scotland, for the U.N. climate conference known as COP26. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero from Rome to discuss the president's agenda for his trip.