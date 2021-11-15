What to expect from President Biden's virtual meeting with China's Xi Jinping

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden will have his first face-to-face meeting as president, albeit virtually, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. They're expected to discuss Taiwan, China's treatment of the Uighurs and economic issues. CBS News political contributor Isaac Stone Fish spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what to expect from Monday's meeting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories