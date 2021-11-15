What to expect from President Biden's virtual meeting with China's Xi Jinping
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Biden will have his first face-to-face meeting as president, albeit virtually, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. They're expected to discuss Taiwan, China's treatment of the Uighurs and economic issues. CBS News political contributor Isaac Stone Fish spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what to expect from Monday's meeting.