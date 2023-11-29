What to expect from President Biden's Wednesday visit to CS Wind in Pueblo, Colorado

President Joe Biden is coming to Pueblo for the first time as president Wednesday to visit the biggest wind turbine manufacturing facility in the world.

Over the past year, Biden has been visiting towns around the country to push “Investing in America” from legislation he pushed.

Biden’s trip to Pueblo was originally scheduled in October, but the White House said that the trip was postponed for Biden to “participate in national security meetings.”

Here’s what we know about Biden’s visit.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, to travel to Atlanta to attend at tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Biden expected to promote domestic agenda

The expansion of the Korean-owned CS Wind facility in Pueblo is expected to add approximately 850 jobs over the next few years.

This was mostly enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act, which expands tax credits for renewable energy buyers.

Olivia Dalton, the principal deputy press secretary at the White House, told the Chieftain that Biden has been promoting similar investments around the country that benefit American workers and promote domestic green energy manufacturing.

“(Biden’s) entire economic agenda is centered around rebuilding our economy from the middle and the bottom up, making sure that we are investing in America and investing in American workers,” Dalton said. That includes “attracting advanced manufacturing and clean energy manufacturing and the technologies of the future back to our shores — that's exactly what you're seeing right here.”

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, en route to Georgia, to attend former first lady Rosalynn Carter's tribute service. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

Biden going after Boebert

Biden has taken a shot at Pueblo’s representative in Congress, Lauren Boebert, when he previously mentioned CS Wind at a speech in New Mexico in August.

“(The Inflation Reduction Act) is making all this possible and she railed against its passage. But that's okay, she's welcoming it now,” Biden said.

Dalton emphasized that the 850 anticipated new jobs in Pueblo would not have been possible “if the Congresswoman had gotten her way.”

“We know that we have more progress to make, but we feel very strongly that the president's ‘Investing in America’ agenda is getting the economy back on track here after four years of Donald Trump and is making the kinds of investments that deliver for working people,” Dalton said.

Anticipating Biden’s visit, Boebert’s campaign sent out a statement attacking Biden’s economic policies and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaks Gary Amella during the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Salute to Heroes event at Pueblo Community College on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

“Instead of touting the poorly named Inflation Reduction Act that mandated Green New Deal policies which cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars, Joe Biden should work with me to get my Pueblo Jobs Act signed into law that will create 1,000 new jobs in Pueblo and help revitalize Southern Colorado's economy," Boebert said in a statement.

Boebert’s bill passed the House of Representatives on a unanimous voice vote as an amendment to a military funding bill this summer. The bill states that federal grant funds can be made available for the process of closing and adapting the Pueblo Chemical Depot space.

Colorado’s U.S. senators, both Democrats, have introduced similar legislation to formally close the Pueblo Chemical Depot and allow grant funding for closing and reusing the depot.

