What Should We Expect From Profile Systems & Software A.E.'s (ATH:PROF) Earnings In The Year Ahead?

Looking at Profile Systems & Software A.E.'s (ATH:PROF) earnings update in December 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 43% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 7.6%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €1.3m, we should see this growing to €1.8m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Profile Systems & Software A.E's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Profile Systems & Software A.E perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 1 analysts covering PROF is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for PROF, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

ATSE:PROF Past and Future Earnings, August 3rd 2019 More

From the current net income level of €1.3m and the final forecast of €2.6m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for PROF’s earnings is 22%. EPS reaches €0.22 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.11 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 9.1%, which is expected to expand to 13% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Profile Systems & Software A.E, I've compiled three key factors you should further examine:

