When Can We Expect A Profit From ÅAC Microtec AB (publ) (STO:AAC)?

ÅAC Microtec AB (publ)'s (STO:AAC): ÅAC Microtec AB (publ) primarily provides products and services to the small satellite market in Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. With the latest financial year loss of -kr42.7m and a trailing-twelve month of -kr37.5m, the kr431m market-cap alleviates its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on AAC’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for AAC.

View our latest analysis for ÅAC Microtec

Consensus from the 2 Aerospace & Defense analysts is AAC is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2019, before turning a profit of kr14m in 2020. AAC is therefore projected to breakeven around a few months from now. What rate will AAC have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 104%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, AAC may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

OM:AAC Past and Future Earnings, August 14th 2019 More

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for AAC given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. AAC has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.5% of equity. This means that AAC has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of AAC which are not covered in this article, but I must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at AAC, take a look at AAC’s company page on Simply Wall St. I’ve also put together a list of important factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is AAC worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AAC is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on ÅAC Microtec’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.