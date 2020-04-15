When Can We Expect A Profit From Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS)?

Accsys Technologies PLC's (LON:AXS): Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The UK£119m market-cap posted a loss in its most recent financial year of -€5.9m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -€3.9m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on AXS’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, I will touch on the expectations for AXS’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

Consensus from the 3 Forestry analysts is AXS is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of €3.2m in 2022. So, AXS is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will AXS have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 86% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, AXS may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving AXS’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before I wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. AXS currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in AXS’s case is 80%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

