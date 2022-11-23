When Can We Expect A Profit From Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA)?

Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Amaero International Ltd engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of laser-based metal additive products in Australia. The AU$16m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$8.6m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Amaero International's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for Amaero International

Amaero International is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Machinery analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$20m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 133% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Amaero International's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 19% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Amaero International, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Amaero International's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further research:

Story continues

Valuation: What is Amaero International worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Amaero International is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Amaero International’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here