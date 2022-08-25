When Can We Expect A Profit From Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a UK£192m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£409m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 10 British Auto analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£8.4m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 82% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key aspects you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

