When Can We Expect A Profit From New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ)?

New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. New Century Resources Limited operates as a base metal development and production company in Australia and the United States. The AU$188m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$8.1m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$8.0m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is New Century Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that New Century Resources is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of AU$96m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 68% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving New Century Resources' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. New Century Resources currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in New Century Resources' case is 81%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

