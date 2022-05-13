When Can We Expect A Profit From Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Directa Plus Plc's (LON:DCTA) future prospects. Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. The UK£70m market-cap company announced a latest loss of €3.7m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Directa Plus' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Directa Plus, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of €930k in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 113%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Directa Plus' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 15% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

