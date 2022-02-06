When Can We Expect A Profit From Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)?

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Edesa Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. The US$57m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$13m on 30 September 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Edesa Biotech's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Edesa Biotech is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$23m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 46% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Edesa Biotech's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Edesa Biotech currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

