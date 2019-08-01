When Can We Expect A Profit From Enzymatica AB (STO:ENZY)?

Enzymatica AB's (STO:ENZY): Enzymatica AB, a life science company, develops and sells medical devices for infection-related diseases in Sweden and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of -kr42.6m and a trailing-twelve month of -kr44.8m, the kr694m market-cap amplifies its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on ENZY’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, I will touch on the expectations for ENZY’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering ENZY, the consensus is breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of kr16m in 2021. ENZY is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will ENZY have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 93%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of ENZY’s upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing I’d like to point out is that ENZY has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 4.3% of equity. This means that ENZY has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

