When Can We Expect A Profit From Fermentalg Société Anonyme (EPA:FALG)?

Fermentalg Société Anonyme's (EPA:FALG): Fermentalg Société Anonyme develops, produces, and sells active ingredients extracted from microalgae for the food, health, and nutrition sectors in France and internationally. On 31 December 2019, the €21m market-cap posted a loss of -€17.3m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on FALG’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for FALG, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from the 2 Chemicals analysts is FALG is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of €1.2m in 2022. So, FALG is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will FALG have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 90%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, FALG may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of FALG’s upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I would like to bring into light with FALG is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in FALG’s case is 62%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

