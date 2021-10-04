When Can We Expect A Profit From Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS)?

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Hastings Technology Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of rare earth deposits in Australia. The AU$426m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$6.3m on 30 June 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Hastings Technology Metals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Hastings Technology Metals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$5.5m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 68% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Hastings Technology Metals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Hastings Technology Metals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

