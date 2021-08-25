When Can We Expect A Profit From ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at ImpediMed Limited's (ASX:IPD) future prospects. ImpediMed Limited, a medical software technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. On 30 June 2021, the AU$202m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$21m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on ImpediMed's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Medical Equipment analysts is that ImpediMed is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$600k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 59%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving ImpediMed's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. ImpediMed currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

