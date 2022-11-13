When Can We Expect A Profit From Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.'s (TSE:INE) future prospects. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. The CA$3.3b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$197m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$44m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Innergex Renewable Energy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Innergex Renewable Energy is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 Canadian Renewable Energy analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CA$97m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 64% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Innergex Renewable Energy given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Innergex Renewable Energy is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

