When Can We Expect A Profit From Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)?

Invacare Corporation's (NYSE:IVC): Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The US$165m market-cap posted a loss in its most recent financial year of -US$43.9m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$43.7m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is IVC’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, I will touch on the expectations for IVC’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering IVC, the consensus is breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2019, before generating positive profits of US$2.6m in 2020. IVC is therefore projected to breakeven around a few months from now. How fast will IVC have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2020? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 110% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of IVC’s upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I would like to bring into light with IVC is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in IVC’s case is 74%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

