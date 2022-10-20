When Can We Expect A Profit From Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Maritime Resources Corp.'s (CVE:MAE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a CA$1.6m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$1.7m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Maritime Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for Maritime Resources

Consensus from 2 of the Canadian Metals and Mining analysts is that Maritime Resources is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of CA$31m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 52% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Maritime Resources given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Maritime Resources currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Maritime Resources which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Maritime Resources, take a look at Maritime Resources' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Maritime Resources worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Maritime Resources is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Maritime Resources’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here