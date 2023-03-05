When Can We Expect A Profit From Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The US$38b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$164m on 28 January 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Marvell Technology's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology is bordering on breakeven, according to the 30 American Semiconductor analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$374m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 63%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Marvell Technology's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 29% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Marvell Technology, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Marvell Technology's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key aspects you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is Marvell Technology worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Marvell Technology is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Marvell Technology’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • IX vs. BX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    IX vs. BX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Chipmakers Broadcom, Marvell Diverge With Quarterly Reports

    Chipmakers Broadcom and Marvell Technology reported quarterly results late Thursday. AVGO stock rose and MRVL stock fell on the news.

  • If You're Doing This in Your Brokerage Account, You're Setting Yourself Up to Fail

    If you have money you don't need to put into your savings account for emergencies or near-term goals, then it pays to put it to work by investing it. Doing so could cause you to lose money in the stock market rather than grow wealth. As just mentioned, the stock market can be quite fickle.

  • Warren Buffett's Silent Warning: 128 Billion Reasons to Expect Stocks to Head Lower

    For nearly 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been putting on a clinic for Wall Street. Since taking over the lead role for Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 19.8%, which doubles up the 9.9% total return, including dividends paid, of the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the same stretch. Pretty much anything that would give investors a clue as to what Warren Buffett is thinking and how he views Wall Street is something of interest to the investing community.

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These high-octane income stocks average a 12.06% yield, meaning a $30,000 initial investment, split equally, can allow you to collect $300/month.

  • Why I Just Bought More of This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

    My long-term financial goal is for my portfolio to generate more than enough passive income to cover my expenses. The master limited partnership (MLP) offers a big-time distribution that's on a much more sustainable foundation after the company recently achieved its target leverage ratio. The main draw of Energy Transfer is its massive distribution.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Nvidia in 1999, Here's the Shocking Amount You Would Have Now

    It's the year that shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) traded publicly for the first time. Nvidia was founded in 1993 by a trio that includes Jensen Huang, the company's president and CEO from the start. With the onset of personal computing, the team set out to deliver 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia world, and it delivered its first graphics chip in 1995.

  • The new era of investing is here and stocks will no longer be the key player, a top global strategist says

    Insider's Phil Rosen sits down to interview Seema Shah, the chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

  • How Can I Protect My Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes?

    Long-term care for seniors is one of the biggest gaps in America's safety net. For many of us, as we get older we will require longer and better care. In some cases, this can mean a health aide or other … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Has Found A Path To Profitability

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s...

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers have also been turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. See: Costco's Best Deals?...

  • 15 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now on Wall Street

    In this article, we will look at the 15 most shorted stocks on Wall Street right now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now on Wall Street. Short selling is a way for traders to make money by betting that the price […]

  • Prediction: These 3 S&P 500 Stocks Will at Least Double in 7 Years

    This punchline comes to mind when I look at the S&P 500. Which stocks in the S&P 500 will work the most for investors throughout this decade? When asked about Amazon, the first thoughts of many individuals would probably be about the company's online shopping platform or its Prime Video streaming service.

  • 3 Hot Tech Stocks Investors Can Buy Now at Better Valuations

    Although times are tough in the tech sector, things have clearly turned around

  • Another Self-Driving Semi-Truck Company Bites the Dust

    Embark Technology, a California company that sought to put autonomous semi-trucks on the road and test in Texas, is apparently no more, according to an email from Embark’s CEO to employees seen by Automotive News. In the email, Alex Rodrigues, the CEO, says he is “profoundly sorry.”

  • 6 reasons why the stock market is poised to see its strongest rally of 2023 over the next 2 months, according to Fundstrat

    If the stock market seasonals play out like Lee expects, the S&P 500 could rally 7% to just below 4,300 by the end of April.

  • 2 Explosive Stocks to Buy On the Dip

    Supercharged businesses with compelling trajectories to future growth abound even in the current environment.

  • Bitcoin falls to its lowest price in weeks as crypto markets tumble amid Silvergate troubles

    Bitcoin saw its largest one-hour drop since the blowup of FTX in November, as the crypto industry's once go-to bank faces a slew of financial woes.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It takes time for growth stocks to reach their full potential. Investors with a long time horizon shouldn't be concerned about short-term fluctuations. Let's find out why these are the ideal "buy and hold" investments now.

  • Bitcoin drops in wake of Silvergate crisis

    STORY: Cryptocurrency prices plummeted on Friday, with Bitcoin dropping to its lowest level in more than two weeks.The plunge came a day after the emergence of another crypto crisis – this time involving Silvergate Capital, one of the most influential banks in the digital asset industry.Silvergate was dropped as the banking partner of several crypto companies - including heavyweights Coinbase Global and Galaxy Digital - after the lender’s latest filing raised questions about its ability to stay in business.The move sunk Silvergate’s shares Thursday to a record low of $5.72, down more than 97% from the stock's all-time high in November of 2021.The company’s woes come in the wake of the implosion of crypto exchange FTX and sister company Alameda Research, both founded by onetime crypto wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried, who is now facing criminal charges.Bitcoin on Friday plunged as much as 5%, while shares of Ether and crypto exchange Binance were also down.