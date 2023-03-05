When Can We Expect A Profit From Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The US$38b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$164m on 28 January 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Marvell Technology's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Marvell Technology is bordering on breakeven, according to the 30 American Semiconductor analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$374m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 63%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Marvell Technology's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 29% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

