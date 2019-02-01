When Can We Expect A Profit From Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (STO:OASM)?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s (STO:OASM): Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a -kr118.0m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -kr153.3m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on OASM’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for OASM.

According to the industry analysts covering OASM, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2019, before turning a profit of kr87m in 2020. So, OASM is predicted to breakeven approximately a few months from now. What rate will OASM have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 116%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, OASM may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for OASM given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing I’d like to point out is that OASM has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 31% of equity. This means that OASM has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

