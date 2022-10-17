When Can We Expect A Profit From PropTech Group Limited (ASX:PTG)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse PropTech Group Limited's (ASX:PTG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. PropTech Group Limited invests in, develops, and sells real estate software to real estate agencies and investors through various platforms in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. On 30 June 2022, the AU$36m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$2.6m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which PropTech Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for PropTech Group

PropTech Group is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$2.4m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 132% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for PropTech Group given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. PropTech Group currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of PropTech Group to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – PropTech Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is PropTech Group worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PropTech Group is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on PropTech Group’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here