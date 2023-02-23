When Can We Expect A Profit From SenSen Networks Limited (ASX:SNS)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse SenSen Networks Limited's (ASX:SNS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. SenSen Networks Limited develop and sell SenDISA platform-based products and services in Australia. On 30 June 2022, the AU$35m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$12m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which SenSen Networks will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian Software analysts is that SenSen Networks is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$340k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 103% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for SenSen Networks given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 16% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

