When Can We Expect A Profit From SenSen Networks Limited (ASX:SNS)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse SenSen Networks Limited's (ASX:SNS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. SenSen Networks Limited develop and sell SenDISA platform-based products and services in Australia. On 30 June 2022, the AU$35m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$12m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which SenSen Networks will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian Software analysts is that SenSen Networks is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$340k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 103% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for SenSen Networks given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 16% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of SenSen Networks to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – SenSen Networks' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has SenSen Networks' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on SenSen Networks' board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

