When Can We Expect A Profit From SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SiteMinder Limited's (ASX:SDR) future prospects. SiteMinder Limited develops, markets, and sells online guest acquisition platform and commerce solutions for accommodation providers in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The AU$993m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$110m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is SiteMinder's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering SiteMinder, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$6.8m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 79% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of SiteMinder's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that SiteMinder has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on SiteMinder, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at SiteMinder's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is SiteMinder worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SiteMinder is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on SiteMinder’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

