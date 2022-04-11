When Can We Expect A Profit From VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at VBI Vaccines Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VBIV) future prospects. VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The US$439m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$70m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on VBI Vaccines' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

VBI Vaccines is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$1.7m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 60% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of VBI Vaccines' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 20% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

