When Can We Expect A Profit From Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Wisr Limited's (ASX:WZR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Wisr Limited engages in the lending business in Australia. On 30 June 2022, the AU$91m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$20m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Wisr's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the Australian Consumer Finance analysts is that Wisr is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$8.0m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 72% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Wisr's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Wisr currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Wisr to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Wisr's company page on Simply Wall St.

Historical Track Record: What has Wisr's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Wisr's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

