When Can We Expect A Profit From Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Yojee Limited's (ASX:YOJ) future prospects. Yojee Limited operates a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) logistics platform in the Asia-Pacific region. The AU$152m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$11m on 30 June 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Yojee will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Yojee, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$12m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 78% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Yojee's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Yojee currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

