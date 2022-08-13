When Can We Expect A Profit From Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Youdao, Inc.'s (NYSE:DAO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. With the latest financial year loss of CN¥895m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥772m, the US$605m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Youdao's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Youdao is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Consumer Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CN¥217m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 102%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Youdao's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Youdao currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

