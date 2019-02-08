What Should We Expect From Ruralco Holdings Limited’s (ASX:RHL) Earnings In The Years Ahead?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Ruralco Holdings Limited’s (ASX:RHL) most recent earnings announcement in September 2018 showed that the company experienced a robust tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 12%. Below, I’ve presented key growth figures on how market analysts perceive Ruralco Holdings’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ outlook for the upcoming year seems buoyant, with earnings expanding by a robust 23%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 29% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting AU$34m by 2022.

Even though it is helpful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial to analyze the rate at which the company is moving on average every year. The benefit of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Ruralco Holdings’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 9.4%. This means, we can expect Ruralco Holdings will grow its earnings by 9.4% every year for the next few years.

For Ruralco Holdings, there are three essential aspects you should look at:

