What to expect if schools close for the rest of the year

Just as millions of Americans started adjusting to working from home, they had to get used to some new and unruly "coworkers": Their kids. The coronavirus outbreak has shuttered businesses and schools across the country, forcing parents to rise to the multitasking challenge of working from home and teaching their kids.

The situation is going to continue for a while, as some schools now plan to stay closed for the rest of the school year.

In California, where some northern counties are under a shelter in place order, Governor Gavin Newsom said most schools in the state won't reopen this school year. "Don't anticipate schools are going to open up in a week," Newsom said Tuesday, CBS SF Bay Area reports. "It's unlikely that many of these schools — few if any — will open before the summer break."

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that schools in that state would remain closed for the remainder of the semester, and a group of experts would develop a comprehensive education plan for students.

In Florida, schools will remain closed until at least April 15, and educational calendars may be extended until June 30. School districts were encouraged to operate through virtual lessons or other non-classroom-based means, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Education. State tests have been canceled and will not be considered when assessing students' grades and whether or not they should advance to the next grade level or graduate.

