Expect to see more rain in Austin on Thursday, potentially reaching monthly average

After Tuesday's downpours, which totaled 1.8 inches in some parts of Austin, and 1.28 inches at Camp Mabry, Central Texas can expect to see more rain beginning on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists have put the chances of rain at nearly 70% at 6 p.m. Thursday, increasing to 90% by midnight, with rain likely until 5 a.m. Friday and then dwindling by midday. The chances of thunderstorms were forecast at zero during the same period.

Thursday temperatures will reach a high of 57 and a low of 41, and a similar range is expected Friday, with temperatures ranging from lower 60s to upper 40s. Temperatures will rise into the mid-60s by the weekend.

A cyclist rides in Tuesday's rain downtown on Congress Avenue. More rain is forecast from Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Brandon Gile, a National Weather Service meteorologist in San Antonio, said the Austin area is nearing its average monthly rainfall for January, less than a week into the month. He said this week's anticipated rainfall would "set a good pace" for the rest of the month.

Data compiled by the National Weather Service, spanning from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, recorded over 2.3 inches at Wimberley, in Hays County, and parts of Bastrop County saw up to 2 inches of rain.

After the rain ceases, cloudy conditions will continue into Friday evening, with sunshine likely to return by the weekend.

Martin Martinez walks along the 2500 block of Guadalupe Street near the University of Texas in the rain Tuesday. The weather station at Camp Mabry recorded 1.28 inches of rain Tuesday, while some parts of Austin saw up to 1.8 inches.

