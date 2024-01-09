What to expect: Severe weather in Bay County on Tuesday. Will schools be open Wednesday?

Here is a recap of the damage caused by the storm system that made its way through Bay County on Tuesday.

Bay District Schools

Bay District Schools are closed on Tuesday. In a Tuesday morning news bulletin, school officials noted that today's school board meeting will be held at 1 p.m. as scheduled. At that time, officials hope to know what kinds of damage local schools suffered and determine whether school will be in session Wednesday.

Damage in Lower Grand Lagoon

The roof of the Pirate's Cove Marina was heavily damaged. Read more here.

