What to expect: Severe weather poses threat to Polk, could snarl evening rush hour

A line of heavy storms swept through the Florida panhandle this morning causing significant damage. The same line of weather is expected in Central Florida later this afternoon.

A line of severe thunderstorms has the potential to create chaos during Polk County's evening rush hour for commuters.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Polk and most of Central Florida as a front of storms is expected to work its way through the area this afternoon between 2 and 6 p.m. NWS Tampa meteorologist Stephen Shiveley said wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph are likely and stronger bursts up to 45 mph are possible.

"We have a strong cold front coming through. Ahead of it is a breeze that's warmer and it's kicking up moisture," he said. "The cold front will bring a squall, or think a strong line of thunderstorms."

Shiveley said most Florida residents should expect severe thunderstorms to impact the area for 30 to 45 minutes. Heavy rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected, with some higher local totals possible.

North Florida hit first See the damage from tornado in Marianna, Florida

The system is moving from North to South, coming in from the Midwest. Lakeland residents living north of I-4 should expect to see action around 3 to 4 p.m., while southern edges of Polk in Frostproof should anticipate severe weather between 5 and 6 p.m., Shiveley said.

The National Weather Service has advised drivers to exercise extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Homeowners are advised to take in or secure outdoor objects. The Florida Panhandle has already felt the cold front's impact Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed a water spout that came ashore near Panama City Beach, quickly turning into a tornado.

There is the possibility of isolated tornados popping up in Central Florida on Tuesday evening, Shiveley said, advising residents should stay alert.

What's causing the severe storms?

Florida has seen a series of brief but severe thunderstorms over the past two weeks, bringing heavy rains, gusts and pop-up tornadoes to the area.

"We're in El Niño season, when we've been in La Niña for the past few years," Shiveley said. "When it's La Niña, we tend to have a drier, quieter winter. El Niño is the opposite."

Where is Lower Grand Lagoon? Tornado touches down in Florida Panhandle

The El Niño is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that has combined with a low-level jet stream that's lying over Florida, Shiveley said. He compared the jet stream to a street, providing a road map for storms and weather systems to travel or move along.

"Any weather system that develops out West, the system that forms will travel along the street," he said. "Any system forming out west is going right through Florida."

When Florida is dealing with La Niña or a neutral system, most of these severe storm systems pass to the north, not impacting the state, Shiveley said.

"Normally this is our quiet season," he said. "It's been more active now than it was during the summer months."

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: What to expect: Severe storms heading to Polk, could snarl rush hour