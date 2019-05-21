What Should We Expect From SIA Engineering Company Limited's (SGX:S59) Earnings Over The Next Year?

As SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59) announced its earnings release on 31 March 2019, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 4.5% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of -4.5%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of S$161m, we should see this rise to S$168m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary around SIA Engineering's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 6 analysts covering S59 is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for S59, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 4.4% based on the most recent earnings level of S$161m to the final forecast of S$184m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of SGD0.16 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of SGD0.14. In 2022, S59's profit margin will have expanded from 16% to 17%.

