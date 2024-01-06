Expect 'significant winter storm' Sunday, Monday, National Weather Service warns

Jan. 5—Northern New Mexico's "parade of winter storms" — so dubbed by the National Weather Service in a briefing earlier this week — will likely march on through the weekend.

As a storm moves southeast from the Gulf of Alaska, residents can expect more snow and freezing temperatures Sunday and Monday, with near-blizzard conditions in the northeastern corner of the state, said Brian Guyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Albuquerque office.

"We're going to be looking at a significant winter storm moving in from the West," Guyer said.

Snow showers will start — or, more aptly, restart — Sunday morning, with snow accumulating throughout the day.

The worst of the storm, though, will hit Santa Fe on Sunday night, with a couple inches of snow, temperatures in the low teens and gusty winds expected, Guyer said.

As the storm moves east, the meteorologist added, communities north of Santa Fe along Interstate 25 — including Las Vegas, N.M., and Raton — can expect near-blizzard conditions with wind gusts up to 50 mph, windchill below zero and very low visibility Sunday night and Monday.

All of this will make for slick, hazardous roads during Monday morning's commute. Guyer warned residents to be prepared for very cold weather Monday as well as potential travel delays or road closures, especially in the northeastern part of the state.

Temperatures are expected to warm slowly Tuesday and Wednesday.