What Should We Expect From Sligro Food Group N.V.’s (AMS:SLIGR) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years?

Sligro Food Group N.V.’s (AMS:SLIGR) latest earnings update in December 2018 indicated that the company endured a significant headwind with earnings deteriorating by -39%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts perceive Sligro Food Group’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ expectations for next year seems optimistic, with earnings increasing by a significant 52%. This high growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to €102m by 2022.

While it is helpful to understand the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable analyzing the rate at which the company is growing on average every year. The pro of this method is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Sligro Food Group’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 25%. This means that, we can assume Sligro Food Group will grow its earnings by 25% every year for the next couple of years.

Next Steps:

For Sligro Food Group, there are three essential aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is SLIGR worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SLIGR is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of SLIGR? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

